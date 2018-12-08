One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Liberty Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. One Liberty Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for One Liberty Properties.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:OLP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 61,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,270. The company has a market capitalization of $518.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,249,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

