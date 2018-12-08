OPG Power Ventures (OPG) Stock Price Up 7.3%

OPG Power Ventures Plc. (LON:OPG) shares rose 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.25 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.10 ($0.24). Approximately 601,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 204,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.88 ($0.22).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 8.58%. This is a boost from OPG Power Ventures’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th.

In other OPG Power Ventures news, insider Dmitri Tsvetkov bought 601,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £66,196.57 ($86,497.54). Also, insider Jeremy Warner Allen bought 196,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £23,552.52 ($30,775.54).

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal power and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc is based in Chennai, India.

