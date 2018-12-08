Oppenheimer Analysts Give Cooper Companies (COO) a $282.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $282.00 target price on Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $298.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $284.50.

COO traded down $34.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.01. 1,253,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,174. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $216.47 and a 1-year high of $283.18.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The medical device company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $651.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.25 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randal Golden sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total value of $477,513.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $2,726,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,150.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,869 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Cooper Companies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,184 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

