Oppenheimer Comments on Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Donaldson in a report issued on Wednesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $59.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.98 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,475,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,835,000 after purchasing an additional 84,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,263,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,238,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Donaldson by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,360,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,754,000 after buying an additional 368,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,680,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,399,000 after buying an additional 237,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,941,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,084,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $818,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Brent Lewis sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $189,298.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

