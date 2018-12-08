Orchard Funding Group PLC (ORCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on December 21st

Orchard Funding Group PLC (LON:ORCH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:ORCH opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.26) on Friday. Orchard Funding Group has a 12-month low of GBX 85.50 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 106 ($1.39).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Orchard Funding Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance and professional fee funding services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to limited companies, partnerships, and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

