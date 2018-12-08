Osram Licht (OSR) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.38 ($51.60).

Shares of Osram Licht stock opened at €39.49 ($45.92) on Wednesday. Osram Licht has a fifty-two week low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a fifty-two week high of €79.42 ($92.35).

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

