Oxford Instruments (OXIG) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,025 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OXIG has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,009.17 ($13.19).

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

LON:OXIG opened at GBX 908 ($11.86) on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of GBX 680 ($8.89) and a one year high of GBX 1,174 ($15.34).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.