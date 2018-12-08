Oyster Shell Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Million (SHL)

Oyster Shell (CURRENCY:SHL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Oyster Shell has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Oyster Shell was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oyster Shell has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Oyster Shell token can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.02796619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00134268 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00175411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.92 or 0.09854917 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Oyster Shell Profile

Oyster Shell’s launch date was April 13th, 2018. Oyster Shell’s total supply is 98,592,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,692,607 tokens. Oyster Shell’s official message board is medium.com/oysterprotocol/dawn-of-a-new-era-3ca2e2f5a1c6. The Reddit community for Oyster Shell is /r/Oyster and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oyster Shell’s official Twitter account is @OysterProtocol. Oyster Shell’s official website is oysterprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Oyster Shell

Oyster Shell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oyster Shell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oyster Shell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oyster Shell using one of the exchanges listed above.

