Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Quantum Corp (QTM)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Quantum Corp (NYSE:QTM) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,868 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Quantum were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quantum by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 584,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 28,134 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Quantum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Quantum by 782.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Quantum by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 258,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTM opened at $2.18 on Friday. Quantum Corp has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.56.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

