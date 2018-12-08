Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Capital Bancorp Inc (CBNK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 143,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $636,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,018,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,908,000. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Capital Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Bancorp Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBNK. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Edward F. Barry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall James Levitt purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $593,852. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Capital Bank N.A., which offers personal and commercial banking services. The company was formerly known as Hcnb Bancorp, Inc and changed its name to Capital Bancorp, Inc in May 2004. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

