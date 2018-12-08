Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Receives $110.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Argus cut their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $124.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.95. The company had a trading volume of 695,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.85. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $131.13.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 11.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

