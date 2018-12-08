Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have $201.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Palo Alto's first-quarter fiscal 20189 results beniited from product strength and growing adoption among clients. Healthy demand environment, new product launches and increasing adoption of its next-generation security platforms are a tailwind. Customer wins coupled with expansion of the existing customer base are the other positives. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nonetheless, competition from several small and big players remains concern. Near-term prospects for Palo Alto are challenging as changing customer spending behaviour has recently hit several other players in this space.”

Several other research firms have also commented on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. First Analysis raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.94.

NYSE PANW opened at $175.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.35, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $142.67 and a 52 week high of $239.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The network technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.16 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $1,855,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.22, for a total transaction of $463,521.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,669 shares of company stock valued at $55,480,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $113,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,475.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $125,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

