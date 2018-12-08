Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,181 Shares of Engility Holdings Inc (EGL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Engility worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Engility by 12.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,143,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,028,000 after acquiring an additional 123,624 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engility during the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engility during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Engility during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Engility during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,024,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Engility alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGL. Cowen lowered shares of Engility from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engility in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Engility from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

EGL stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. Engility Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.01.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $471.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.87 million. Engility had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Engility Holdings Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,181 Shares of Engility Holdings Inc (EGL)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/panagora-asset-management-inc-acquires-3181-shares-of-engility-holdings-inc-egl.html.

About Engility

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Engility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.