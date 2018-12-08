Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 1,079.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 341,223 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Dynavax Technologies worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,054,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,800,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,951,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,252,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 957,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,336,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after acquiring an additional 806,102 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

DVAX stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,044.85% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2822.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/panagora-asset-management-inc-raises-position-in-dynavax-technologies-co-dvax.html.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.