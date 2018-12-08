Pareto Network 1-Day Volume Tops $426.00 (PARETO)

Pareto Network (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Pareto Network token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and DDEX. Pareto Network has a market capitalization of $532,420.00 and approximately $426.00 worth of Pareto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pareto Network has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.28 or 0.02960280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00134918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00172034 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.58 or 0.09857367 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030402 BTC.

Pareto Network Profile

Pareto Network’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Pareto Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,587,976 tokens. Pareto Network’s official website is pareto.network. The Reddit community for Pareto Network is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pareto Network’s official message board is blog.pareto.network. Pareto Network’s official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pareto Network

Pareto Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pareto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pareto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pareto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

