Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on PE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Williams Capital set a $36.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,767.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $145,490. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,467,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $686,436,000 after acquiring an additional 901,815 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,532 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1,436.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 192,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 180,190 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 64.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,852,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $317,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PE traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,325,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.16. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.44 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

