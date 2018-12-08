Parsley Energy (PE) Shares Gap Down to $19.81

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.36, but opened at $19.81. Parsley Energy shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 9627325 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parsley Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Parsley Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $36.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.44 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 122,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $145,490. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 487.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the third quarter worth $219,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 64.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the second quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

