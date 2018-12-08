Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) Holdings Lifted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 300.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 213,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $2,511,496.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $53,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 106,600 shares of company stock worth $1,115,078 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Party City Holdco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Party City Holdco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

PRTY stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Party City Holdco Inc has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Party City Holdco had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/party-city-holdco-inc-prty-holdings-lifted-by-king-luther-capital-management-corp.html.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.