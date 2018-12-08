Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.45

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 1098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Separately, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patriot National Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, September 30th.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.10.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,297 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/patriot-national-bancorp-pnbk-sets-new-12-month-low-at-16-45.html.

About Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.