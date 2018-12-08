PAYCENT Market Capitalization Tops $1.47 Million (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. PAYCENT has a market cap of $1.47 million and $1,464.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for $0.0481 or 0.00001404 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.85 or 0.02916530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00133918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00176951 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.09802935 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

