PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.52 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) will announce sales of $6.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.22 billion. PBF Energy posted sales of $6.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year sales of $26.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.53 billion to $28.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.29 billion to $31.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

NYSE:PBF opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in PBF Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 41,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 263,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

