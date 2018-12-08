Peabody Energy (BTU) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.89 and last traded at $30.67. 1,667,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,105,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTU. Clarkson Capital downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Peabody Energy from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Peabody Energy from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The coal producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th.

In other news, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $112,437.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,847.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,810 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,362 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,389 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,281 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/peabody-energy-btu-shares-down-6-2.html.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.