Penta 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $534,184.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Penta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, BCEX, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Penta has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $534,184.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Penta has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.02999892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00129883 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00171540 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.15 or 0.09772508 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Penta

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, HitBTC, BCEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

