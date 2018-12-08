People s United Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in JD.Com Inc (JD)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $20.93 on Friday. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,093.00 and a beta of 1.37.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $104.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. CLSA cut shares of JD.Com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of JD.Com to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.19.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

