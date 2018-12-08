People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in British American Tobacco by 460,771.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,318,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,811,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,384 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,536,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in British American Tobacco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,828,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after acquiring an additional 156,133 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 497.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,895,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $71.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British American Tobacco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

