People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $701,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,962 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 212.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,825,000 after acquiring an additional 761,655 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,143,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,400,000 after acquiring an additional 701,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,853.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 594,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,424,000 after acquiring an additional 564,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock opened at $137.12 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $121.93 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.14%.

In related news, insider Fabrizio Freda sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $21,637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $233,869.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,907 shares of company stock valued at $37,950,946 over the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/people-s-united-financial-inc-has-1-36-million-position-in-estee-lauder-companies-inc-el.html.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.