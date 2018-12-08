Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Position Lifted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Peoples Bancorp worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 105,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $148,749.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEBO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

PEBO stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

