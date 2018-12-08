Perspecta Inc (PRSP) Receives $29.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

PRSP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

PRSP opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRSP. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter worth about $1,892,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter worth about $19,424,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter worth about $1,650,000.

