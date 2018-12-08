Pesetacoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $717.00 (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Pesetacoin has a total market capitalization of $313,323.00 and $717.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pesetacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00717038 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00020319 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Pesetacoin Coin Profile

Pesetacoin (PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 136,802,414 coins. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

Pesetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pesetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pesetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.