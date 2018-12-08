Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Trimmed by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,881,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,053,000 after purchasing an additional 160,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,367,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,233,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,967,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059,171 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,445,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,774,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,182,000 after purchasing an additional 973,497 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

