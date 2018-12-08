PFSweb (PFSW) and MMRGlobal (MMRF) Head-To-Head Analysis

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and MMRGlobal (OTCMKTS:MMRF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PFSweb and MMRGlobal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $326.83 million 0.34 -$3.96 million $0.20 29.25 MMRGlobal $190,000.00 1.73 -$2.99 million N/A N/A

MMRGlobal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PFSweb.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PFSweb and MMRGlobal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 4 0 3.00 MMRGlobal 0 0 0 0 N/A

PFSweb presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.03%. Given PFSweb’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PFSweb is more favorable than MMRGlobal.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and MMRGlobal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb 0.47% 13.65% 3.47% MMRGlobal N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of PFSweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of PFSweb shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of MMRGlobal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PFSweb has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMRGlobal has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PFSweb beats MMRGlobal on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and strategy, design, and digital marketing services, such as digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising commerce platform development, managed, quality assurance, and training services; order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, and kitting and assembly services; and order management services, such as technology collaboration and information management services. In addition, the company offers customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

About MMRGlobal

MMRGlobal, Inc., through its subsidiary, MyMedicalRecords, Inc., provides online personal health records (PHRs) and storage solutions for consumers, healthcare professionals, employers, insurance companies, financial institutions, retailers, professional organizations, and affinity groups in the United States. The company's solutions enable individuals and families to access their medical records and other documents, such as birth certificates, passports, insurance policies, and wills using Internet. It offers MyMedicalRecords, a secure Web-based PHR system, which transmits and stores documents, images, and voice mail messages in the system using various methods, such as fax, voice, and file upload. The company also provides MyESafeDepositBox, an online secure document storage system designed to provide online storage for medical records; MMRPro, an integrated scanning and web-based document management solution for healthcare professionals; and private-label PHR and MyEsafeDepositBox storage solutions. MMRGlobal, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

