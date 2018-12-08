Phore (PHR) Trading 19% Lower This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Phore has a market cap of $2.76 million and $119,216.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00005160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, IDAX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00053700 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000455 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 15,461,980 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Nanex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

