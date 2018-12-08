Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 290 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 25,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 840,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 837,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,413,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,794,000 after acquiring an additional 376,984 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 219,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,700,000 after acquiring an additional 128,082 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 523.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after acquiring an additional 83,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 61,017 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,887,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,293.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Skulina sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $3,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,800 shares of company stock worth $17,012,044. 10.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $343.38 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $265.29 and a 1 year high of $377.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.39. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TransDigm Group to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.40.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

