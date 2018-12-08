Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,358 Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of L3 Technologies worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in L3 Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3 Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3 Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in L3 Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in L3 Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

LLL opened at $178.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3 Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $172.54 and a 52-week high of $223.73. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.85. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. L3 Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLL shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of L3 Technologies to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.67.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

