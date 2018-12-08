Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,900 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 30,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 229.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,065,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at $5,558,000. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $186.93 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.15 and a 52 week high of $230.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.02. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.11.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

