Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,700 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 9,215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,033,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,546,000 after buying an additional 1,022,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,239,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,594,000 after buying an additional 722,092 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $36,249,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,471,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,325,000 after purchasing an additional 554,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 560.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 584,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,244,000 after purchasing an additional 495,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, September 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

TSN opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $83.83.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 7.55%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

