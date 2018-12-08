Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 88.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Mizuho set a $206.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

