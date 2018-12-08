Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $135.24

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $135.24 and last traded at $140.72, with a volume of 1529547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Mizuho set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.5% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

