Plancoin (PLAN) Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges

Plancoin (CURRENCY:PLAN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Plancoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and IDAX. Plancoin has a market capitalization of $75,087.00 and approximately $4,163.00 worth of Plancoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Plancoin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00008160 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00022233 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00282366 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00018189 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Plancoin Profile

Plancoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Plancoin’s total supply is 26,975,135 coins. The official website for Plancoin is plancoin.co. Plancoin’s official Twitter account is @plancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Plancoin Coin Trading

Plancoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plancoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plancoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plancoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

