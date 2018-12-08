Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce $151.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.10 million to $160.17 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $126.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $615.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $605.33 million to $625.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $635.50 million, with estimates ranging from $618.42 million to $649.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $142.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $555,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $410,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 149,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 171.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 80,651 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA remained flat at $$7.04 during trading on Friday. 137,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,572. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.