Plug Power (PLUG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.29.

Shares of PLUG opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $394.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.18. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.44 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 170.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,565.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 31,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $54,223.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,902.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,460,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 194,903 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,741,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after acquiring an additional 116,133 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 387.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 90,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 71,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Plug Power by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,600,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.