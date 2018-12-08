Pluton (PLU) Hits One Day Volume of $12,149.00

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Pluton token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00010450 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui. Pluton has a total market cap of $303,791.00 and approximately $12,149.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.34 or 0.02963028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00132405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00176050 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.20 or 0.09771624 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it.

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

