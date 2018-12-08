PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $152,865,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.2% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 110,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,061,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 73,081 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $3,265,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.65.

AMD opened at $19.46 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.25, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 3.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,031,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 955,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,072,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,308,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,262,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,031,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 579,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,918,336 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

