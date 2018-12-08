PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,235 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 291.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Wheaton sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $281,325.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,798.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $76,082.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,298 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.17 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

