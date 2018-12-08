Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Premier Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

PFBI opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Premier Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $251.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Philip E. Cline bought 69,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,266,294.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 164,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,665.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

