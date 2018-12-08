Primo Water (PRMW) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

PRMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Primo Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Primo Water in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ:PRMW traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. 365,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,790. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $539.49 million, a PE ratio of -48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Primo Water’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 5,864.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

