Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) dropped 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Approximately 782,034 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 782% from the average daily volume of 88,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Proteome Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get Proteome Sciences alerts:

In other Proteome Sciences news, insider Martin Diggle bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/proteome-sciences-prm-stock-price-down-14-3.html.

About Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. It delivers content for personalized medicine in the areas of biomarker services, biomarker assays, isobaric and isotopic reagents, and proprietary biomarkers. The company designs, performs, and interprets high resolution proteomics studies to improve target discovery, validation, and mechanism of action studies; offers specialized services to enhance discovery and validation of mechanistic biomarkers in peripheral fluids; and provides a set of bioinformatics tools to enhance data integration, and select regulated features and map to biological processes.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Proteome Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteome Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.