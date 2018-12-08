Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,890 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Eaton Vance worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 5.08. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $435.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.02 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

In related news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 5,943 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $261,313.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 13,000 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,984 shares of company stock worth $6,618,100 over the last ninety days.

EV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.50 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

