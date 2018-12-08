Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.49 Million Stake in ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of ASGN worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,307,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,294,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ASGN by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,313,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,645,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,059,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America started coverage on ASGN in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ASGN from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ASGN from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. ASGN Inc has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.02.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $906.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,306,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,746.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter T. Dameris bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $988,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,793.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 54,950 shares of company stock worth $3,645,425. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

