Prudential (PRU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,384.00

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,384 ($18.08) and last traded at GBX 1,399.50 ($18.29), with a volume of 9767971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,504.50 ($19.66).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. UBS Group reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,076 ($27.13) to GBX 2,163 ($28.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,183.80 ($28.54).

About Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

